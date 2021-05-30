Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Unemployment expected to hit new record of 33.4% BL PREMIUM

SA’s unemployment rate is expected to reach a new high this week as economists await a slew of data, including the April trade balance and manufacturing gauges for May. These are likely to give an indication of how SA’s tentative economic recovery is progressing as it enters the final month of the second quarter.

Year-on-year M3 money supply data for April, which is due on Monday, will give an indication of whether the amount of money circulating in the economy is increasing or not. Money supply growth has slowed every month in the first quarter, with data for March showing it expanded 3.62% on an annual basis, down from 7.48% in February and 9.15% in January...