New-vehicle sales edge upwards

SA’s new-vehicle market is in gradual recovery mode in line with a projected 3% growth rate for the economy in 2021, says the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) Automotive Business Council.

The motor industry umbrella body was commenting on the release of the latest domestic new-vehicle statistics, which saw sales rise to 38,337 units in May compared with 35,779 the month before, albeit with April affected by fewer selling days due to a number of public holidays.

Last month’s sales were far short of the 44,217 units sold in March.

Year-to-date new-vehicle sales are 44.9% above those of the matching period last year, but hard lockdown restrictions halted vehicle production and sales for several weeks in 2020.

The Naamsa CEOs Confidence Index, a business confidence indicator in the domestic automotive industry, reflects that business condit+ions over the next six months will continue to improve, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.

“They [CEOs] are mainly positive of a robust recovery in the domestic as well as the global new-vehicle markets over the next six months, as the domestic and international markets rebound from the low base of 2020. However, structural constraints in the economy, coupled to the growing debt of the country and the ongoing electricity capacity limitations would continue to curb a potential quick recovery to pre-Covid-19 levels.”

Toyota retained its local market leadership last month with 9,640 new cars and commercial vehicles sold, ahead of Volkswagen (5,096), Ford (2,910), Hyundai (2,836), Suzuki (2,034), Isuzu (1,818), Nissan (1,596), Kia (1,521), Renault (1,511), and Mercedes-Benz (1,205) rounding out the top 10.

The Toyota Hilux occupied its regular spot as the country’s best-selling model range and top selling bakkie, ahead of the Ford Ranger.

Budget hatchbacks continued to dominate passenger-car sales, as usual led by the VW Polo and Polo Vivo, with strong performances by the Suzuki S-Presso, Renault Kwid, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Starlet.

The new Haval Jolion made an instant impact by selling 707 units in its first full sales month to become the country’s second-most popular compact SUV behind Toyota’s Urban Cruiser, overtaking rivals such as the VW T-Cross, Ford EcoSport and Hyundai Venue. The new Kia Sonet also fared well in this burgeoning market segment, selling 440 units despite being launched only midway through the month.

TOP SELLERS — MAY 2021

Toyota Hilux — 3,700 Ford Ranger — 1,972 Volkswagen Polo — 1,748 Isuzu D-Max — 1,540 Volkswagen Polo Vivo — 1,432 Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,331 Nissan NP200 — 914 Toyota Fortuner — 872 Toyota Urban Cruiser — 717 Haval Jolion — 707 Suzuki S-Presso — 682 Renault Kwid — 681 Hyundai i20 — 658 Toyota Starlet — 651 Toyota Corolla Quest — 614 VW T-Cross — 605 Renault Triber — 552 Toyota Agya — 517 Ford EcoSport — 507 Kia Picanto — 493 Suzuki Swift — 445 Kia Sonet — 440 Hyundai Grand i10 — 439 Hyundai Atos — 430 Hyundai Venue — 378 GWM P-Series — 365 VW Polo sedan — 352 VW T-Roc — 326 Haval H2 — 325 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 318 Mazda CX-5 — 298

* List excludes BMW and Mercedes-Benz which do not report sales of individual models