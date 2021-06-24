Company Comment
Nonsensical ESG acronym is anathema to mining firms
The problem lies in that there is no one universal set of standards that underpin ESG metrics measured by mining companies
24 June 2021 - 19:52
The bland and, to the uninitiated, nonsensical ESG acronym brings real difficulties to mining companies as they strive to boost their environmental, social & governance (ESG) credentials.
The problem lies in that there is no one universal set of standards that underpin ESG metrics measured by mining companies, investment funds, consultants and global bodies...
