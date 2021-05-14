PODCAST | The rise of environmental, social and governance investing

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the rise of environmental, social and governance (ESG) or sustainable investing.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kingsley Williams, chief investment officer at Satrix, one of SA’s biggest providers of index-tracking investment solutions.

ESG investing refers to a class of investing that is also known as “sustainable investing.” Williams explains that ESG falls under the broader umbrella of sustainability.



