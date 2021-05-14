AGM RESOLUTION
Sim Tshabalala says no need for vote on fossil fuels
Bank is already working towards publishing fossil fuel lending targets by the end of the year, says Standard Bank CEO
14 May 2021 - 06:22
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala has pushed back at shareholder activist demands to table a climate-related resolution at its annual general meeting (AGM), saying the bank is already working towards publishing fossil fuel lending targets by the end of the year.
"They are kicking against an open door," Tshabalala told Business Day in an interview. "We don’t actually disagree with the shareholders and Just Share on this one."..
