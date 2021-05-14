Companies / Financial Services AGM RESOLUTION Sim Tshabalala says no need for vote on fossil fuels Bank is already working towards publishing fossil fuel lending targets by the end of the year, says Standard Bank CEO BL PREMIUM

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala has pushed back at shareholder activist demands to table a climate-related resolution at its annual general meeting (AGM), saying the bank is already working towards publishing fossil fuel lending targets by the end of the year.

"They are kicking against an open door," Tshabalala told Business Day in an interview. "We don’t actually disagree with the shareholders and Just Share on this one."..