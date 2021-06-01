News Leader
WATCH: How Adcorp returned to profit
Adcorp CEO John Wentzel talks to Business Day TV about the recruitment company’s annual financial results
01 June 2021 - 07:26
Adcorp is back in the black. The workplace solutions provider says its full-year performance was underpinned by aggressive cash flow management, noncore asset disposals and the introduction of cost-saving initiatives.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO John Wentzel about the results.
