WATCH: How Adcorp returned to profit

01 June 2021 - 07:26 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS

Adcorp is back in the black. The workplace solutions provider says its full-year performance was underpinned by aggressive cash flow management, noncore asset disposals and the introduction of cost-saving initiatives.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO John Wentzel about the results.

Adcorp CEO John Wentzel talks to Business Day TV about the recruitment company’s annual financial results

