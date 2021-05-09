Companies Brimstone’s poor share performance and no dividends need to be accepted Founders say they are proud of the course they have taken, insisting their belief in maintaining integrity has resulted in lost opportunities BL PREMIUM

Investment company Brimstone took a hard look at its strategy leading into its quarter century of existence and sold some long-held investments and repaid more than R1bn of debt.

It made tough calls on cherished investments such as House of Monatic, which epitomised its commitment to invest and retain jobs in the communities out of which it was born 25 years ago...