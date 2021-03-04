News Leader
WATCH: Covid-19 weighs on Brimstone’s investments
Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
04 March 2021 - 08:18
Brimstone Investment, the largest shareholder in food producer Sea Harvest, reported a 1.9% fall in its intrinsic net asset value.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Mustaq Brey about how Covid-19 affected the company’s results.
