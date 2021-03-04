Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Covid-19 weighs on Brimstone’s investments

Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

04 March 2021 - 08:18 Business Day TV
Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey. Picture: SUPPLIED
Brimstone CEO Mustaq Brey. Picture: SUPPLIED

Brimstone Investment, the largest shareholder in food producer Sea Harvest, reported a 1.9% fall in its intrinsic net asset value.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Mustaq Brey about how Covid-19 affected the company’s results.

Leaner Brimstone waiting for Covid-19 dust to settle

Brimstone says the pandemic has made it more difficult to value potential acquisition targets
Companies
17 hours ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Cracking my crystal ball

While I am holding thumbs for the market to sustain this upbeat mood, there is also a selfish desire for further ructions
Opinion
1 month ago

Hot stocks 2021: The fear and loathing edition

The markets did not escape the ravages of 2020. Despite some pockets of optimism, a rocky start has left investors less than upbeat about 2021
Features
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Uber class action in SA could affect entire gig ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
State infrastructure work is starting to roll in, ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Leaner Brimstone waiting for Covid-19 dust to ...
Companies
4.
ARC’s new stake in Tyme Global could offer ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Sasfin passes on interim dividend due to bad-debt ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.