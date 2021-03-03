Companies Leaner Brimstone waiting for Covid-19 dust to settle Brimstone says the pandemic has made it more difficult to value potential acquisition targets BL PREMIUM

Brimstone Investment, the largest shareholder in food producer Sea Harvest, says Covid-19 has forced it to become “leaner and meaner” and that it is waiting until there is more market certainty before making any new investments as the pandemic has made it harder to accurately value potential acquisitions.

The Cape Town-based BEE investment pioneer says it is also far more comfortable about its financial position after repaying lenders more than R1bn to reduce its debt-to-asset ratio in accordance with its borrowing agreements...