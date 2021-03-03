Leaner Brimstone waiting for Covid-19 dust to settle
Brimstone says the pandemic has made it more difficult to value potential acquisition targets
03 March 2021 - 15:39
UPDATED 03 March 2021 - 19:02
Brimstone Investment, the largest shareholder in food producer Sea Harvest, says Covid-19 has forced it to become “leaner and meaner” and that it is waiting until there is more market certainty before making any new investments as the pandemic has made it harder to accurately value potential acquisitions.
The Cape Town-based BEE investment pioneer says it is also far more comfortable about its financial position after repaying lenders more than R1bn to reduce its debt-to-asset ratio in accordance with its borrowing agreements...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now