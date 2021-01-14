COMPANY COMMENT
Quieter days ahead for investment banking
Like every other business model that had to adapt to the pandemic, investment banking was no different
14 January 2021 - 19:53
The findings of a report by Refinitiv show how suppressed investment banking was across the continent in 2020 as the pandemic brought lockdowns that impeded corporate activity and led to a decline in investment banking fees.
Overall fees were down 15% in 2020 versus the previous year, but the pinch was really felt in M&A which declined precipitously by 55%. SA is still responsible for more than half of all fees written in Africa...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now