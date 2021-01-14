EDITORIAL: Finance firms wake up to biodiversity decline risks

A 2020 assessment of Earth paints yet another disturbing picture of how human actions are laying to waste its natural systems.

A cursory glance at the 83-page “Living Planet Report” by the World Wildlife Fund, the top organisation in wildlife conservation and endangered species, shows that since the Industrial Revolution more than three-quarters of the Earth’s ice-free land surface has been altered, most of the oceans have been polluted and more than 85% of the area of wetlands has been lost.

This destruction of ecosystems has led to a more than 70% drop in the average size of the wildlife population and about a million species of both animals and plants being threatened with extinction over the coming decades to centuries, the report reads.

The reasons behind the dramatic loss in the last few decades have been well documented: forests have been felled to grow crops and much of the ocean has been overfished. These trends have largely been driven by a doubling in the world’s human population, a fourfold increase in the global economy and a ten-fold rise in trade.

We have reached the point where human demand has exceeded much of the planet’s ability to replenish.

Just as the harsh reality that carbon emissions are bad for the environment inspired companies from tech giant Apple to banking behemoth HSBC to lay out plans to remove greenhouse gases from their sprawling businesses, activists such as world-renowned David Attenborough are trying to widen the campaign about climate change towards also protecting and conserving biodiversity.