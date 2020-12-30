Companies

Shareholders finally approve LVMH takeover of Tiffany

At a virtual special stockholder meeting, more than 99% of votes cast were in favour of the deal

30 December 2020 - 16:58 Nivedita Balu
An LVMH store store in Salzburg, Austria. Picture: BLOOMBERG/AKOS STILLER
Bengaluru — US jeweller Tiffany & Co’s shareholders, on Wednesday, approved a $15.8bn deal with France’s LVMH, ending an acrimonious dispute between the two luxury retailers that had stretched for more than a year.

Billionaire Bernard Arnault-led LVMH made the first offer late in 2019, but as the luxury industry slipped into a turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic the company backed out from its promise to close the deal.

LVMH also cited French political intervention to delay completing the acquisition until January 6, pushing Tiffany into a legal battle in September to force LVMH to honour the deal.

Tiffany had earlier said its sales were improving, citing demand recovery in the US ahead of the holiday season and China, one of its biggest markets. LVMH then renegotiated the deal price, lowering it by $425m.

The deal, now cleared by regulators, is expected to close in early 2021. As agreed in October, LVMH will pay $131.5 per share, down from $135 in the original deal signed late in 2019. 

Tiffany beats profit estimates on soaring demand in China

Adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter rose to $1.11 while analysts expected 63c
1 month ago

Compromise at Tiffany’s as LVMH gets a discounted deal

France’s LVMH will pay $425m less to acquire the storied US jeweller as their acrimonious dispute over the takeover finally ends
2 months ago

