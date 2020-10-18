Companies / Retail & Consumer

Louis Vuitton owner Bernard Arnault bags $8bn in a week as luxury goods bounce back

18 October 2020 - 17:58 Devon Pendleton
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault. Picture: REUTERS
New York — French luxury-goods tycoon Bernard Arnault is staging a comeback on the world’s wealth rankings.

Arnault’s net worth jumped by $8.3bn this week after his conglomerate LVMH posted unexpectedly strong third-quarter results on the back of eager-to-splurge consumers.

The gain puts Arnault, 71, within striking distance of becoming the world’s fifth centibillionaire, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Arnault’s net worth hasn’t exceeded $100bn since January, when his fortune reached a record high of $109.4bn. The outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent economic fallout wiped out almost 50% of his wealth over the next two months as lockdowns shuttered storefronts and luxury spending nosedived.

Friday’s LVMH results showcased the strength of its brands, which include Louis Vuitton, Moet & Chandon champagne and Givenchy, to selective consumers despite an uncertain economy. Founder Arnault’s net worth has tracked mostly upwards over the past month despite the uncertainty looming over its $16bn purchase of jeweller Tiffany.

LVMH abruptly announced in September that the French government requested it delay the deal due to trade issues with the US. The two luxury giants are now suing each other, with Tiffany saying LVMH’s rationale for backing out is baseless and misleading and LVMH claiming the decision was driven by the government and Tiffany’s own mismanagement. Both companies reject the allegations.

Even with his recent gains, Arnault’s net worth is down by $8.7bn so far this year, the fifth-biggest loss on the Bloomberg index, which tracks the world’s 500 wealthiest people. Overall it’s been a banner year for gains for the world’s richest people. The combined fortunes of the individuals on the ranking have risen by $986bn, or 16.8%, year-to-date.

LVMH enjoys surprise rebound in luxury sales

The upbeat report from the world’s largest luxury company offers a glimmer of hope for others in the sector, including Hermes, says analyst
3 days ago

Why wear a formal suit when you can work in a tracksuit?

Suits ranked among the highest-discounted and lowest-selling items in France, Italy and Germany in September
3 days ago

French business elite have a good pandemic as luxury goods never go out of style

Paris is home to billionaires and their brands, and as the state handles philanthropy, they prefer media and retail to the space-race of US moguls
1 week ago

