LVMH and Tiffany may trim the price of the takeover deal

The original price was about $16bn for LVMH to take control of Tiffany, but there are rumours of a settlement in the contentious deal

27 October 2020 - 17:52 Angelina Rascouet and Kim Bhasin
Picture: BLOOMBERG/HOLLIE ADAMS

Paris/New York — Tiffany is in discussions with LVMH to reduce the price of the French luxury giant’s contested deal to buy the US jeweller, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The companies are discussing a price of $130 to $135 per Tiffany share, according to the person, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. Behind-the-scenes talks may not lead to an agreement, the person said. The original price for the deal was $135 per share, or about $16bn in total, for LVMH to take control of Tiffany, which would give it better access to the worldwide luxury jewellery market.

Tiffany shares rose as much as 4.3% to $128.05 in New York trading on Tuesday following reports that the companies are trying to reach a settlement for their dispute. LVMH shares fell less than 1%.

The talks are a sign that the companies are looking to bridge their differences after a contentious 2020 that has included lawsuits and countersuits amid the upheaval of the Covid-19 pandemic that’s disrupted luxury spending.

Earlier on Tuesday, CNBC’s David Faber reported that there’s a possibility of the price being “slightly” reduced, citing people familiar with the matter that he didn’t identify. The deal could also move to a tender offer, which would speed up the process, he reported.

LVMH has argued that Tiffany has botched its response to Covid-19 and this has created a material adverse effect that will allow it to invalidate the agreement. Tiffany has countered that its sales are improving and the deal should proceed as planned.

LVMH and Tiffany didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Bloomberg

High-end handbag maker Hermès rebounds as online sales surge

Luxury retailers were hit hard by the pandemic lockdown, but even the iconic maker of Birkin bags allows that online is now their ‘biggest store’
5 days ago

Louis Vuitton owner Bernard Arnault bags $8bn in a week as luxury goods bounce back

Arnault’s LVMH has posted unexpectedly strong third-quarter results as lockdown fatigue spurs spending
1 week ago

French business elite have a good pandemic as luxury goods never go out of style

Paris is home to billionaires and their brands, and as the state handles philanthropy, they prefer media and retail to the space-race of US moguls
2 weeks ago

Tiffany angry as LVMH tries to wriggle out of deal using ‘specious arguments’

LVMH says decision was driven by the French government’s request to delay the deal’s closing and Tiffany’s mismanagement during the pandemic
4 weeks ago

