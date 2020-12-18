Companies

Tencent snaps up another 10% of Universal Music Group

18 December 2020 - 11:28 Helene Fouquet
The logo of Universal Music Group is seen at a building in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
Paris — A Tencent Holdings-led consortium will acquire an additional 10% of Universal Music Group (UMG), in a deal that values the world’s biggest music company at €30bn.

The purchase will bring Tencent’s holding in the music group to 20% following a deal in 2019 for a stake at the same valuation. UMG’s connection to the Chinese internet giant will help boost its expansion in Asia, and Tencent will also take a minority holding in UMG’s Chinese subsidiary, the label’s parent company, Vivendi, said on Friday.

Vivendi will also sell additional minority stakes in UMG ahead of its plans to list the unit by 2022. The company plans to use cash from the deals to reduce debt and to finance share buybacks and acquisitions. UMG’s entry onto the stock market could give the music group more financial clout to compete with rivals such as Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment.

Vivendi shares rose 1.2% to €26.29 at 9.44am in Paris on Friday. The company’s stock has gained 1.9% in 2020. Tencent fell 0.5% in Hong Kong.

For Tencent, the increased stake will help it continue to diversify a business that’s heavily focused on gaming and the Chinese market. In other deals in 2020, Tencent helped orchestrate the combination of Huya and DouYu International Holdings, creating a Chinese game-streaming giant with a market value of more than $11bn. It has also proposed taking private Chinese gaming firm Leyou Technologies Holdings.

UMG has been boosted by a surge in streaming that has dragged the industry out of a decade-long slump, helping Vivendi through the pandemic lockdown.

The deal will close during the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.

Bloomberg 

