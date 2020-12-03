Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Emerging and growing markets Coronation spotted early on that emerging markets were not just about mining or ‘beer, banks and bricks’ BL PREMIUM

Coronation has built up a solid R79bn of assets with global institutions — even without a single investment professional being based in one of the traditional investment centres such as London or New York.

Its core product internationally has been its Global Emerging Markets Fund. Coronation spotted early on that emerging markets were not just about mining or "beer, banks and bricks"...