China fines Alibaba and Tencent over failing to declare past acquisitions

Hong Kong — Chinese regulators fined Alibaba Group Holding and a Tencent Holdings unit ¥500,000 ($76,500) each over failing to declare past acquisitions under the country’s antimonopoly laws.

Alibaba should have sought approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation before increasing its stake in department store chain Intime Retail Group to 73.79% in 2017, according to a statement on Monday. China Literature, the e-books business spun off by Tencent, was also fined the same amount for its purchase of New Classics Media in 2018. The deals aren’t deemed anticompetitive, the regulator said.

The penalties come after regulators declared their intention in November to increase oversight of China’s largest tech corporations with new antimonopoly rules. Beijing in November unveiled draft regulations that establish a framework for curbing anticompetitive behaviour such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidising services at below cost to eliminate competitors. Shares in Alibaba and Tencent extended losses and were down more than 2% in the afternoon.

Alibaba had led a $2.6bn buyout of Intime as part of efforts to develop new business models that combine e-commerce with brick-and-mortar retailing. China Literature agreed in 2018 to buy New Classics Media for as much as ¥15.5bn to expand in filmed content.

Alibaba and Tencent representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Beijing’s heightened scrutiny is spurring fears of a broader crackdown on the country’s largest firms. On Monday, shares in No 3 internet company Meituan plunged as much as 7.4% after the People’s Daily wrote an editorial slamming the industry’s preoccupation with growing traffic and volumes in areas such as grocery delivery, at the expense of real scientific innovation.

Bloomberg