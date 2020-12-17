Companies 2020 — the year shareholders voted against high executive pay Shareholders voted against high executive pay in at least 13 AGMs this year — but what real effect will it have? BL PREMIUM

More needs to be done to make non-binding votes on remuneration effective, say investors, as shareholders voted against high executive pay in at least 13 AGMs in 2020.

The high pay of some executives in companies that have lost shareholders billions of rand abroad, such as Sasol and Woolworths, made headlines, but there were many other instances in which shareholders expressed displeasure at the pay levels of company bosses. ..