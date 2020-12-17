2020 — the year shareholders voted against high executive pay
Shareholders voted against high executive pay in at least 13 AGMs this year — but what real effect will it have?
17 December 2020 - 14:28
More needs to be done to make non-binding votes on remuneration effective, say investors, as shareholders voted against high executive pay in at least 13 AGMs in 2020.
The high pay of some executives in companies that have lost shareholders billions of rand abroad, such as Sasol and Woolworths, made headlines, but there were many other instances in which shareholders expressed displeasure at the pay levels of company bosses. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now