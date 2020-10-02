Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Why executive pay is back in the spotlight

Just Share executive director Tracey Davies talks to Business Day TV about misaligned remuneration in SA

02 October 2020 - 08:57 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SHAUN WILKINSON
Picture: 123RF/SHAUN WILKINSON

Former Woolworths CEO Ian Moir has been rewarded with more than R43m, as part of his farewell package.

Moir’s exit package, in light of Woolworths’s performance under his tenure, has put executive pay and misaligned remuneration back into the spotlight.

Business Day TV spoke to Tracey Davies, executive director of shareholder activist group Just Share, for her take on the matter.

Pick n Pay bosses grilled over salaries

Almost 25% of investors reject remuneration report
Companies
1 month ago

SIPHO MILA PITYANA: Social compacting has shown its worth, but now we must bite the bullet

Covid-19 meltdown caused business bodies to set aside differences to focus on SA’s economic survival
Opinion
1 week ago

ROB ROSE: KPMG’s client dilemma

KPMG’s reform includes an ambitious plan to prioritise ‘public interest’ — but will this help it avoid the next Gupta or VBS Mutual Bank scandal?
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: New Woolworths CEO skips keeping up with the Joneses

Roy Bagattini rightly focuses on David Jones’s capital structure instead of fixing operations
Opinion
1 week ago

Woolworths: Jonesing for a last chance

Woolworths’ move to lavish yet more money on Australian chain David Jones has raised the ire of the market
Money & Investing
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discovery medical aid premiums frozen for first ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Wendy Lucas-Bull to fill Christo Wiese’s chair, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Spur appoints former Famous Brands exec Val ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Ellies warns it could close its doors
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
JSE refuses to lift suspension of trade in shares ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.