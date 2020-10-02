News Leader
WATCH: Why executive pay is back in the spotlight
Just Share executive director Tracey Davies talks to Business Day TV about misaligned remuneration in SA
02 October 2020 - 08:57
Former Woolworths CEO Ian Moir has been rewarded with more than R43m, as part of his farewell package.
Moir’s exit package, in light of Woolworths’s performance under his tenure, has put executive pay and misaligned remuneration back into the spotlight.
Business Day TV spoke to Tracey Davies, executive director of shareholder activist group Just Share, for her take on the matter.
