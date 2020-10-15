News Leader
WATCH: Is e-commerce booming in SA?
Bidorbuy CEO Craig Lubbe talks to Business Day TV about how the slow recovery of e-commerce
15 October 2020 - 11:08
SA retail sales shrunk by 4.2% year on year in August after a revised 8.6% contraction in July but on a month-on-month basis sales were up 4%. This indicates that the sector is staging a slow recovery.
Business Day TV caught up with Bidorbuy CEO Craig Lubbe to discuss the trends in the industry.
