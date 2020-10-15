Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Is e-commerce booming in SA?

Bidorbuy CEO Craig Lubbe talks to Business Day TV about how the slow recovery of e-commerce

15 October 2020 - 11:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DAVID SANDONATO
Picture: 123RF/DAVID SANDONATO

SA retail sales shrunk by 4.2% year on year in August after a revised 8.6% contraction in July but on a month-on-month basis sales were up 4%. This indicates that the sector is staging a slow recovery.

Business Day TV caught up with Bidorbuy CEO Craig Lubbe to discuss the trends in the industry.

SwopAnything: e-commerce without the money

Online platform will allow consumers to swap anything from services to collectables without the need for cash
Companies
2 months ago

Pretorians are SA's readers while Durbanites seem to still like CDs, online sales survey shows

A Bidorbuy survey shows that Joburgers and shoppers from rural areas are more likely to buy clothing and shoes than other South Africans
National
1 year ago

Bitcoin is starting to take off in SA, as its value soars

The rand is in the top 10 currencies used to by the crypto currency, but its share of bitcoin transactions still pales compared with the yen
Markets
3 years ago

Entrepreneur: Slow-cooking success with Yuppiechef

Ten years after it was created, Yuppiechef is one of the most successful e-commerce ventures in the country When Web developers Andrew Smith and his ...
Archive
4 years ago

Online retail industry counts cost of postal strikes

Survey from bidorbuy shows last year’s postal strike had negative results for many online retailers, with some buyers deciding not to purchase at ...
Archive
5 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Checkers likely to be rewarded
Companies
2.
Telkom seeks to reverse Vodacom-Rain deal
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Cartrack more than quadruples interim dividend
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Chickens coming home to roost for Sasol?
Companies / Industrials
5.
Famous Brands gives up on UK's Gourmet Burger ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.