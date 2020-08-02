SwopAnything: e-commerce without the money
Online platform will allow consumers to swap anything from services to collectables without the need for cash
02 August 2020 - 17:09
Pair of designer jeans for a video game console? Deal.
It’s an old-fashioned system of exchange that one businessman is betting will regain ground as cash-strapped South Africans battle recession and high unemployment.
