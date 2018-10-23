National

Pretorians are SA's readers while Durbanites seem to still like CDs, online sales survey shows

A Bidorbuy survey shows that Joburgers and shoppers from rural areas are more likely to buy clothing and shoes than other South Africans

23 October 2018 - 13:36 Staff Writer
Picture: 123RF/David Sandonato
Picture: 123RF/David Sandonato

An analysis of shopping trends across the country has revealed that Pretoria is home to the most erudite South Africans‚ Port Elizabethans are art aficionados and Johannesburgers have much in common with people living in rural areas.

Online marketplace Bidorbuy has released the findings of a survey on shopping trends of South Africans based on their geographical location.

Electronics and computers are hands-down the best-selling types of products on its platform‚ followed by watches‚ fashion‚ kitchen appliances and smartphones. However‚ says bidorbuy CEO Jaco Jonker‚ “we did notice some subtle‚ but distinct differences which seem to indicate that shoppers from specific locations do have their favourites.”

Pretoria residents reach for books more often than other South Africans. Joburgers and shoppers from rural areas are more likely to buy clothing and shoes than other South Africans.

Port Elizabethans have more of a penchant for antiques‚ art and collectibles than their compatriots‚ but are also more sporty and outdoorsy‚ at least judging by the fact that they bought more sports items and camping gear than shoppers from other parts of SA.

Capetonians are fond of jewellery‚ while Durbanites like movies‚ music CDs and LPs more than other shoppers.

People living in Bloemfontein buy proportionally more fashion accessories such as sunglasses‚ bags and scarves than anyone else. Befitting of a city known as “fountain of flowers” and “the city of roses‚" the Free State city's residents are also more interested in gardening products than other shoppers.

Security items are most likely to be purchased by shoppers living in rural areas.

The survey also found that women are more likely to do their shopping first thing in the morning‚ while men are more inclined to shop in the evenings and late at night.

Price is the most important factor for buyers‚ followed by product quality‚ then seller’s reputation‚ shipping and delivery.

More South Africans apply for Schengen visas

Italian embassies in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town collected the highest number of applications for the visas
National
5 days ago

AUTHOR INTERVIEW: ‘Milkman’ rings twice, on Northern Ireland and #MeToo

Man Booker Prize winner Anna Burns finished her novel in 2014, ahead of the political and social turmoil we are observing now
Life
12 hours ago

Spreading the word on traditional Zulu food and culture

Kwasukela Books founder Wade Smit plans to publish Fred Khumalo’s first book written in isiZulu
Life
12 hours ago

Digital skills and literacy central to solving unemployment

Despite having hit the nail on the head when he discussed the need for financial investment in technology at the recent ITU Telecom world conference ...
Life
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Plans to re-register teachers hit union ...
National / Education
2.
No VAT on chickens and books the response to ...
Economy
3.
Siyabonga Gama files urgent court application to ...
National
4.
Nursing malpractice claims at private hospitals ...
National / Health

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.