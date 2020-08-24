Blackstone buys Takeda’s medication unit in Japan for $2.3bn

Tokyo — Takeda Pharmaceutical agreed to sell its Japanese consumer health-care business for ¥242bn ($2.3bn) to Blackstone, which plans to take the over-the-counter medication unit public in about five years.

For the drugmaker, the sale represents another piece of its plan to dispose of $10bn in assets after its $62bn mega-acquisition of Shire in 2019.

The unit, which sold for a lower price than expected likely due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its finances, could benefit from the government’s push to curb health-care costs, including in prescription medicine. But it has been losing ground to rivals in Japan in recent years and the Blackstone takeover could help rejuvenate company.

Blackstone aims to invest ¥50bn into the business, with a goal of exiting the investment in about five years by taking the company public, said Atsuhiko Sakamoto, a senior MD at the asset manager, in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday. It has a three-year plan to strengthen the business’s Asia sales through its networks in Taiwan, China and Thailand, and to develop and launch new products based off its already-popular offerings, he said.

“It has lost some market share in recent years due to lack of investment and new products. We want to put it on track for self-sustaining growth,” Sakamoto said.

Pretax gain

The unit generated revenue of ¥60bn in the 2019 financial year, Takeda said in a statement. The company plans to record a pretax gain of about ¥140bn when the deal closes, which is expected by March 31 2021.

For Takeda, the deal brings it close to its goal of $10bn in asset disposals, as Japan’s largest drugmaker attempts to shed some of the $31bn in debt that the Shire acquisition added to its balance sheet.

Before the Blackstone sale, the company had announced six deals valued at up to $8bn since April 2019.

Though the deal will contribute to Takeda’s deleveraging, the primary goal of the sale was to help the consumer business find a new way to succeed, said corporate strategy head Milano Furuta said on Monday.

Shifting focus

Since acquiring Shire, Takeda has expanded its therapy areas to oncology, neuroscience, rare diseases and plasma-derived therapies. Its asset sales have focused on shedding business lines that do not align with those core focuses.

In June, Takeda agreed to sell a separate portfolio of over-the-counter products to South Korea’s Celltrion in a deal worth as much as $278m, subject to certain post-deal conditions.

Takeda shares rose 0.3% in Tokyo on Monday before the deal was announced. The stock has gained 7.8% in August amid media reports that Takeda was close to sealing an agreement. Bloomberg had reported in April that the unit would likely be sold for $3bn.

Blackstone is flush with cash as investors continue to bet big on the firm amid the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of the firm’s recent investments have been in growth companies and businesses likely to benefit from shifts in consumer behaviour. It has spent more than $1bn in 2020 investing in drugs that target high cholesterol, kidney disease in children and devices for diabetes patients.

In July, the group announced it was investing in Oatly — a plant-based drink that’s been rapidly growing in popularity — with partners including Oprah Winfrey.

Bloomberg