Companies / Healthcare

J&J to spend $6.5bn on buying autoimmune-disease drugmaker Momenta

The deal is the latest sign that drug firms are seeking ways to bulk up even as the coronavirus pandemic upends other businesses

19 August 2020 - 17:03 James Paton and Anne Pollak
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has agreed to pay $6.5bn in cash to acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals, a maker of autoimmune-disease drugs, in the largest pharmaceutical-industry merger in 2020.

Though the price tag falls short of some of the industry-shifting takeovers of recent years, the deal is the latest sign that drug companies are looking for ways to bulk up even as the coronavirus pandemic upends other businesses.

At $52.50 a share, the deal represents a premium of more than 70% to Momenta’s closing price on Tuesday of $30.81. The biotechnology company had seen its shares surge 56% this year after encouraging clinical-trial data for its treatment for a rare blood disorder that affects foetuses and newborns. That treatment has received an orphan-drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Autoimmune diseases have been an area of increasing interest for big drugmakers. Earlier this week, French drugmaker Sanofi agreed to acquire US biotech company Principia Biopharma for about $3.4bn. The all-cash deal gives Sanofi treatments for multiple sclerosis and a range of other disorders.

Shares of Momenta rose 69% to $52.06 at 9.33am in New York, while J&J shares were up 0.3% to $150.47.

Drugmakers weren’t shielded from disruptions caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 in the US early in 2020. A sharp decline in elective medical procedures helped curb demand for cancer drugs and other high-priced therapies that have become the industry’s main profit engines in recent years.

However, many pharmaceutical executives indicated during the most recent earnings season that they believe the most serious effects of the pandemic have passed. And investors have been eager to snap up stocks of drugmakers, especially smaller biotech companies that could become takeover targets. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index has risen 12% in 2020, compared with a 4.9% gain for the S&P 500, which climbed to a record on Tuesday.

J&J said in a statement that acquiring Momenta would bolster its Janssen Pharmaceutical unit’s leadership in immune-mediated diseases. Momenta said in June that its experimental drug nipocalimab hit its primary goal in a phase 2 trial as a treatment for myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder.

Both J&J and Sanofi are among several healthcare giants that have been racing to develop treatments and vaccines for Covid-19. At the same time, however, pharmaceutical companies battling the pandemic have also been looking for opportunities to expand. Gilead Sciences, the maker of virus therapy remdesivir, agreed to pay $4.9bn to buy cancer-therapy maker Forty Seven in March.

Shares of some of Momenta’s peers rallied on the news of the deal. Immunovant jumped 18% in trading before the US market opened, and Argenx SE rose as much as 4.9% in Brussels.

Stifel analyst Derek Archila wrote in a note to clients that it was unlikely other bidders would emerge for Momenta.

Bloomberg

Galapagos shares plunge 33% after FDA rejects arthritis drug

The FDA is concerned about the benefit and risk profile of the treatment, filgotinib, and has asked for more data before completing its review
Companies
1 hour ago

J&J aims to have results of Covid-19 vaccine’s efficacy by end-2020 to mid-2021

Once a vaccine has been developed, J&J may consider injecting healthy volunteers with Covid-19 if there are not enough patients for final trials, a ...
Companies
1 week ago

US signs $1bn deal for 100-million doses of J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate

This is J&J's first deal to supply its investigational vaccine to a country
Companies
2 weeks ago

Bausch to make eye care unit separate listed company

Bausch + Lomb, bought in 2013, is a solid source of revenue, with Bausch US shares rising 28% after the news
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MTN appoints CFO Ralph Mupita as group president ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal ...
Companies / Energy
3.
MTN appoints CFO Ralph Mupita as group president ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Baroka may bid for mothballed Amplats mine
Companies / Mining
5.
Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Siemens Healthineers to take over Varian Medical Systems in $16.4bn deal

Companies / Healthcare

J&J’s vaccine set to move to human trials as it works in primates

Companies / Healthcare

GSK joins Philip Morris-backed Medicago on plant-based Covid-19 vaccine

Companies / Healthcare

J&J signs deal with US to produce future coronavirus vaccines

Companies / Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson agrees to $20.4m opioid settlement

Companies / Healthcare

Cancer drugs help Johnson & Johnson raise sales outlook

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.