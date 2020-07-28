news Leader
WATCH: How Steinhoff plans to tackle its legal battles
Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez talks to Business Day TV about the company’s legal battles
Steinhoff International is looking to settle some of the lawsuits against the embattled retailer by offering claimants cash and Pepkor shares.
About 90 separate lawsuits have been filed against Steinhoff, with combined claims of more than R136bn.
Business Day TV caught up with CEO Louis du Preez for more detail on the proposed settlements.