WATCH: How Steinhoff plans to tackle its legal battles

Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez talks to Business Day TV about the company’s legal battles

28 July 2020 - 07:43 alishia seckam
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

Steinhoff International is looking to settle some of the lawsuits against the embattled retailer by offering claimants cash and Pepkor shares.

About 90 separate lawsuits have been filed against Steinhoff, with combined claims of more than R136bn.

Business Day TV caught up with CEO Louis du Preez for more detail on the proposed settlements.

Steinhoff proposes settling lawsuits through cash and Pepkor shares

About 90 legal proceedings have been launched against the group after an accounting scandal
