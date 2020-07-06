Steinhoff share jumps after assuring market about settlements

The share price for Steinhoff jumped to its best level in almost three weeks on Monday, as the retailer allayed market speculation about its plans to reach a global settlement on its multibillion rand lawsuits.

Steinhoff said in a statement on Monday that it was still uncertain about whether any settlement proposal would be announced or whether any settlement would be supported by its shareholders regarding litigation claims brought against the retailer, following an accounting scandal that led to the collapse of its share price in December 2017.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that the embattled retailer was near to reaching a potential deal on €10bn (about R192bn) of legal claims and that SA claimants have been offered a combination of cash and shares in Steinhoff subsidiary Pepkor Holdings.

The legal claims include a R59bn lawsuit by former chair Christo Wiese.

“Notwithstanding the challenging trading environment Steinhoff continues to assess options, including total settlement value, consideration and terms, for a global settlement of legacy litigation claims and Steinhoff will update the market in due course,” the company said.

At 11.36am, Steinhoff’s share price had jumped 13.83% to R1.07.

