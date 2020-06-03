Companies

TUI strikes deal with Boeing for 737 MAX compensation payout

03 June 2020 - 18:22 Sarah Young
Picture: REUTERS/MATT MILLS McKNIGHT
Picture: REUTERS/MATT MILLS McKNIGHT

London — Leading European travel company TUI Group said on Wednesday  it had struck a deal with Boeing for compensation and deferred deliveries of the grounded 737 MAX aeroplane, boosting its finances as it seeks to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares in TUI rose 7% on news of the deal.

The company's London-listed shares have halved in value since the beginning of 2020, after TUI was hammered by the coronavirus outbreak which halted its activities in March.

TUI said in May it needed to cut 8,000 jobs and shed 30% of costs to survive, amid forecasts that travel will take years to recover to 2019 levels.

Germany-based TUI said the details of the Boeing deal were confidential but a company insider said it was receiving about €300m.

The amount represented “a significant portion” of the financial impact of the grounding of the MAX jet, it said, and would be realised over the next two years.

The financial impact of the grounding to TUI has been about€370m.

Boeing will also provide it with credits for future orders and agreed that TUI will get fewer 737 MAX aircraft over the next few years with deliveries of the 61 planes it has on order delayed by about two years, reducing TUI's expenditure at a time when cash is tight.

The company said the agreement with Boeing would help it shrink its airline businesses over the coming years, as it seeks to restructure to fit the smaller travel market expected to emerge from the pandemic.

The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes in five months killed 346 people. TUI had 15 MAX jets before the grounding. Before the pandemic, TUI's earnings had been hampered by the grounding as it had to lease other aeroplanes.

Reuters

Comair and Boeing in talks on compensation for MAX 8s

The airline is seeking compensation or cancellation of its multibillion-rand order
Companies
3 months ago

TUI could cut 8,000 jobs but is upbeat about July holidays

The travel group is targeting a 30% cut in its overhead cost base but forecasts tourism being back at 2019 levels by 2021
Companies
3 weeks ago

Travel industry all but felled as coronavirus takes off and people stay put

At stake is the $1.7-trillion in revenue that international tourism generated in 2018, according to the UN World Tourism Organisation
World
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Standard braces for economic shock exceeding ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Lockdown wipes 20% off income of FNB’s customers
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Mediclinic loss almost doubles amid R10bn ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
WBHO weighs offer to buy one of its big revenue ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Comair rescue plan expected to be rolling by ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Boeing to cut more than 12,000 US jobs on top of 6,770 layoffs

Companies

NEWS ANALYSIS: How Boeing went from cap in hand to cash in hand in just six ...

Companies

Boeing offers severance packages to over 160,000 workers

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.