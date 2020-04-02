Boeing offers severance packages to over 160,000 workers

Boeing is offering voluntary staff layoffs to its entire staff of 161,000 people and weighing new output reductions as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to depress aircraft sales for years.

The plane maker is considering another cut to wide-body production beyond what was already announced for the 787 Dreamliner, said a person familiar with the matter. Boeing is still assessing the rapidly changing market and public health issues as the outbreak guts travel demand and batters airlines.

“When the world emerges from the pandemic, the size of the commercial market and the types of products and services our customers want and need will likely be different,” CEO David Calhoun said in a message to employees on Thursday. “It’s important we start adjusting to our new reality now.”

The move will preserve much-needed cash at Boeing, which along with European rival Airbus is facing a sharp contraction in the jetliner market. Airlines around the world have slashed schedules and parked aircraft. About 44% of planes are in storage, according to data provider Cirium. And with global virus cases approaching one-million, there’s no telling when carriers will return to normal schedules, much less start buying jets again.

“As painful as it is going to be, Boeing needs to reduce workers,” said Nick Cunningham, an analyst at Agency Partners based in London, adding that salaries make up the biggest portion of the company’s fixed costs. “If you don’t, you’ll destroy the company.”

Boeing climbed less than 1% to $131.65 at 9.35am in New York. The shares had fallen 60% in 2020 to the close on Wednesday, the biggest drop on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.