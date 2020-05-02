NEWS ANALYSIS: How Boeing went from cap in hand to cash in hand in just six weeks

New York/Washington — In just six weeks, Boeing Co went from seeking government aid to announcing it no longer needed it.

The company's $25bn bond issue this week, this year's largest investment-grade bond issue and the sixth-largest on record, made all the difference.

The upsized deal surpassed Boeing's expectations, with the Chicago-based company managing to capitalise on US government support, even without having to accept taxpayer money as aid.

On March 24, the company’s CFO Greg Smith told Reuters in an interview that the credit markets were “essentially closed” to the largest US plane maker, and that the entire US aerospace industry urgently needed capital to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

A $2.3-trillion US stimulus package, enacted into law at the end of March to provide relief to the US economy which was hit hard by the pandemic, subsequently carved out $17bn in aid for Boeing and other companies critical to national security.

Boeing itself had lobbied extensively for aid and had called for at least $60bn government loans for the entire aerospace manufacturing sector. “We can’t let anything happen to Boeing,” US president Donald Trump said last month, in one of the many instances he expressed support for the company.