Amazon takes small businesses along for the Covid-19 ride

Before the pandemic, about 45% of brands didn’t sell products on Amazon at all, according to a survey conducted by Feedvisor, which sells pricing software used by online retailers. And more than one-third said they didn’t need Amazon to reach customers. Many brands and wholesalers kept Amazon at arm’s length because they were concerned it would squeeze their margins, collect precious customer data and copy their most popular products.

Showrooming — when shoppers check out products in physical stores and later buy them online — made retailers reluctant to give shelf space to products prominent on Amazon. Nike’s retreat from Amazon last year highlighted brand frustration with Amazon. The pandemic has upended those realities and accelerated the ongoing stampede online.

What’s happening now echoes the Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy three years ago. The chain shuttered hundreds of stores and left more than $1bn in annual toy sales up for grabs, most of which went to Amazon, Walmart and Target. The difference this time is that multiple chains and categories have gone dark.

Under normal circumstances, Magpul Industries, a Texas-based gun-accessory maker, would be selling plenty of rifle scopes and stocks through Dick’s, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. But with so many speciality retailers temporarily closed, Magpul is starting to put its wares on Amazon, according to Josh Cowan, a former Amazon executive who helps the brand and dozens of others sell products on the site.

“Brands are absolutely terrified to be reliant on Amazon right now, but they have no other choice,” says Cowan, an account manager at Streiff Marketing. “Amazon has been the one place where brands in all categories have said we have to double down.”

Ivory Ella, which sells “save the elephants” T-shirts and hoodies and donates proceeds to wildlife conservation, is considering putting inventory on Amazon, which it has traditionally avoided since it prefers online shoppers buy from its own website. The company sells merchandise to hundreds of mostly mom-and-pop gift shops in tourist towns around the country that closed due to the pandemic, putting almost half of its sales in jeopardy.

Amazon was never a good fit for the brand’s strategy, says CEO Cathy Quain, but now it has no other choice. “It’s a necessity for us to be where people can shop. If we have another surge of the virus come holiday season and retailers have to close in October, November and December, people will be doing most of their shopping on Amazon.”

Outsized power

Amazon has long enjoyed outsized power over small businesses that generate most of their sales on its site. Now that leverage is expanding to include bigger brands that could previously rely on physical stores for most of their sales. Meanwhile, store closings and shelter-in-place orders have sped up consumers’ stampede online, with Amazon emerging as one of the few remaining sales outlets.

Big-box chains such as Walmart, Target and Costco Wholesal are also benefiting because they’re allowed to remain open to sell groceries, along with just about everything else. But they face restrictions on what they can sell in some states while Amazon has eluded any such mandates in the US

Amazon’s market power is already being scrutinised by the US government, as part of a larger examination of the grip big technology companies have on the economy. Last week, the chair of the House judiciary committee investigating Amazon threatened to subpoena Bezos if he ignores a request to testify before the committee.

The demand followed a Wall Street Journal report that the e-commerce giant used data from third-party sellers on its site to develop competing products, contradicting testimony from an Amazon executive before the panel while under oath last year.

The US Federal Trade Commission is also investigating the relationship between Amazon and its suppliers to determine if the e-commerce giant uses its market power to stifle competition.

Bricks-and-mortar store closings only strengthen Amazon’s position. Online sales growth doubled to 30% in March and about tripled in April, according to Lipsman of eMarketer. The pandemic puts Amazon in a unique position of being able to grow quickly even if overall consumer spending shrinks due to rising unemployment and a retrenching economy.

The losers are the mom-and-pops that have closed to protect public health. More than half small businesses closed and 80% have let go employees, according to a survey by the Main Street Alliance, a network of 30,000 small business owners.

“One of our major concerns for the long term is the potential for massive corporate consolidation and monopolisation of our economy,” says Sarah Crozier, a spokesperson for the group. “If Main Street is left to wither, the economy will look vastly different at the other end of this.”

