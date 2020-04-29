TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Edcon’s business model is horribly out of fashion
The mini shopping mall model cannot survive the onslaught from online retailers such as Amazon
29 April 2020 - 19:47
As Edcon tumbles into a business rescue, it is another nail in the coffin for the department store business model.
Once a one-stop shopping mecca selling everything from shoes to clothing and home appliances to cosmetics, Edcon has been failing for at least a decade after numerous flopped makeovers that highlighted one thing: retailers that become mini shopping malls don’t have a future.
