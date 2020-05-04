Opinion STHEMBISO MSOMI: Of course we love Cuba like a brother But that doesn’t mean we can’t query the need to host their ‘army of white coats’ BL PREMIUM

Cuban people, loving people; Here we are far from home; We will miss you, we shall love you; For the things you’ve done for us.

So go the lyrics of a South African liberation struggle song. Those who know the struggle songbook know the songs are hardly ever about love. Composed at a time when the ANC and PAC dreamed of marching down the streets of Pretoria armed with weapons of war and forcefully taking over the Union Buildings, the songs are mostly about fighting.