Phumelela’s local loss almost doubles as bankruptcy looms

Horse-racing operator Phumelela Gaming & Leisure is seeking to raise capital as it battles for survival in the wake of SA’s Covid-19 lockdown, which has added pressure to a local gaming industry already hit by regulatory changes and the country’s weak economy.

The group reported on Monday its loss for the six months to end-January from local operations almost doubled to R115.1m, from R61.4m, previously, with the group swinging into a loss for the period.

International profits helped offset the fall in local profits, but the group said its survival ultimately depends on discussions within the industry regarding a national reorganisation, and new capital.

The company has said it would either need to introduce an equity partner, or restructure debt, or go to shareholders as it faces regulatory changes and weak economic conditions in SA.

The Covid-19 outbreak has had a detrimental effect on revenue, closing some betting shops and halting racing.

The group is battling withdrawal of its 50% share of the 6% levy on punters’ winnings on fixed-odds bets on horse racing in Gauteng, with effect from April 2019. This has cost it about R75m per year, and Phumelela said it is continuing to engage with authorities in the province.

The group reported a headline loss of R886,000 in its six months to end-January, compared with a headline profit of R68m in the prior comparative period. Headline earnings is a widely used profit measure in SA, stripping out exceptional items to give a better indication of the underlying performance of a business.

The group’s international operations brought in net profits of R113.1m, only slightly lower than in the previous comparative period.

Net debt stood at R323.3m at end-January, which compares unfavourably with the group’s R82m market capitalisation.

Phumelela’s share price has fallen about 96% over the past three years, closing at 80c on Thursday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za