WATCH: How companies are dealing with Covid-19

Business Day TV talks to various companies about the extraordinary measures taken to deal with the lockdown

02 April 2020 - 08:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE
Five days into the Covid-19 lockdown and industries finding ways to deal with the economic ramifications of the pandemic.

Gary Alfonso speaks to FirstRand COO Mary Vilakazi about the group’s R100m donation for medical kits, clothing and supplies, Michael Avery speaks to Sieberana Research MD René Hochreiter and Caroline da Silva of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority explains what it expects from its sector members during the lockdown.

Relief measures to help you financially through the next three months

Delaying the repayment of your loan will mean you pay more interest
National
2 days ago

WATCH: Do Treasury’s SME proposals go far enough?

Cova Advisory director Duane Newman talks to Business Day TV about Treasury’s recent tax relief proposals
National
22 hours ago

Full impact of shutdown will be felt in next three months, FNB expects

Banks roll out assistance programmes after Reserve Bank moves to help them provide debt relief
Economy
2 days ago

Treasury outlines details of R15bn business relief for lockdown and its aftermath

Those wanting to take advantage of the relief will have to have their tax affairs in order
National
3 days ago

UIF benefits to be paid out through bargaining councils and firms during lockdown

Minister Thulas Nxesi says directives have been issued to explain processes to be followed in claiming from the UIF and ‘the kinds of benefits ...
National
1 day ago

