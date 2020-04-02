WATCH: How companies are dealing with Covid-19

Five days into the Covid-19 lockdown and industries finding ways to deal with the economic ramifications of the pandemic.

Gary Alfonso speaks to FirstRand COO Mary Vilakazi about the group’s R100m donation for medical kits, clothing and supplies, Michael Avery speaks to Sieberana Research MD René Hochreiter and Caroline da Silva of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority explains what it expects from its sector members during the lockdown.