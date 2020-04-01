Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: How Covid-19 is changing how SMEs do business

Business Day TV speaks to a panel of small-business experts about the effect of the lockdown on small and medium enterprises

01 April 2020 - 16:21 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/HASLOO
Picture: 123RF/HASLOO

The economy is tough on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and the Covid-19 lockdown has not made things any easier for them. Right now those SMEs that haven’t closed down already need to devise strategies for their survival.

Discussing the effect  and future investment in small businesses with Michael Avery are Samantha Pokroy, partner and CEO of small to mid-cap private equity firm Sanari Capital; Keet van Zyl, partner and co-founder of Knife Capital; and Ben Bierman, MD of Business Partners, the country’s largest funder of SMEs. He’s also the managing administrator of the R1bn recently granted by the Rupert Family.

