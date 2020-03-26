Coronavirus fallout: Beginning to bite restaurants

"Everything’s moving so fast," Hodes says. "I’ve had to take quite dramatic action in terms of staffing — we have reduced the number of shifts and the number of hours per shift."

But Hodes was able to adapt quickly. As luck would have it, he’d been planning to launch The Dark Kitchen, which makes food only for delivery, with no restaurant to sit in, for years. Last week, he launched it.

"The response has been great," he says. Arbour and Voodoo Lily also began adding curbside pickups for customers to collect their orders in person. It’s a trend many restaurants followed.

Bold though they were, these initiatives were a Band-Aid over a gaping wound. While banks agreed to either give payment holidays or help customers with extra loans, the problem for many restaurants has been the landlords — many of whom have yet to agree to a rental freeze.

Nico Brandt, owner of Cut & Craft Bistro in the Joburg suburb of Kensington, says profit margins were waning, even before the virus hit.

"From landlords to banks we all need to say: ‘Let’s try find a midway point to assist.’ Even if we pull out all the stops, for small business operators the reality in SA is a problem. We have no support or direction from the government," he says

Restaurants like Marble can afford to close for a month, as they have deeper pockets, says Brandt. But "99% of smaller businesses can’t sustain closing even for a week".

Containing the fallout

The last thing the restaurant industry needs is a total lockdown, says Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurant Association of SA.

"We have a huge responsibility to keep people employed. Their health and hygiene is important, and we are committed to finding solutions to engage with the government," she says.

The association represents virtually all restaurants across SA, with the average restaurant employing about 20 people.

And restaurant owners have adapted as best they can.

For example, Alberts says some restaurant owners have upgraded their credit-card machines to a tap-and-go system "because of the huge amount of evidence that the virus is transferred through cash and credit cards".

On Tuesday, Alberts met tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. "The minister has encouraged restaurants to take responsibility," she says. "If we don’t act responsibly now, how many more months will it be?"

Alberts says restaurants stand in stark contrast to retailers, which are making a killing as skittish South Africans panic-buy trolleys full of groceries. "We have been crippled and have received no support from the government," says Alberts.

The shutdown will make things even more unbearable: everything will have to be closed — even takeway meals, which many restaurants have been providing until now, are forbidden.

The inevitable result: jobs lost.

Vlachos has already had to let go of about 20% of Soul Souvlaki’s casual staff. "Our business is definitely not profitable at this point. Based on the level our business is operating, it is almost impossible to cover our responsibilities," he says.

To cope, Spilt Milk has done something a little different. It started a crowdfunding initiative — "Coronavirus plea for help" — to help it cover costs for the next few months. Landon hopes this will buy the restaurant time to find a solution before it goes under.

"When we started the crowdfunding, there was an element of wanting to pull at the heartstrings because it’s not just my life and business that is affected, but these guys [the staff] who are family breadwinners," he says.

When it started on March 19, the initiative set a target of R100,000. By March 24, it had got to R10,000.

It’s one example of the ingenuity in the restaurant industry. But it may not be enough. At this stage, it’s an industry crying out for someone to notice how badly it has been hurt.