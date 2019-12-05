Deepmind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman set for role at Google

London — The co-founder of DeepMind, the high-profile artificial intelligence lab, is set to move to the US to take up a role at parent company Google.

Mustafa Suleyman, who ran DeepMind’s “applied” division, was placed on leave in August after controversy over some of the projects he led. In a blog post on Thursday, DeepMind said Suleyman is leaving for an unspecified role at Google.

The post, written by fellow co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis, added that the company wanted to ensure it was the “best place in the world for fundamental breakthroughs in AI, and that we conduct this work thoughtfully and responsibly”.

Suleyman was a key public face for DeepMind, speaking to officials and at events about the promise of artificial intelligence and the ethical guardrails needed to limit malicious use of the technology.

DeepMind was heavily criticised for its work in the UK health sector. DeepMind Health’s first product was a mobile app called Streams that was originally designed to help doctors identify patients at risk of developing acute kidney injury.

In July 2017, the UK’s data privacy watchdog said DeepMind’s partner in the project, London’s Royal Free Hospital, illegally gave DeepMind access to 1.6-million patient records. Suleyman apologised in a statement at the time.

In a tweet in August, Suleyman said he was looking forward to returning to DeepMind.

Founded in 2010, DeepMind was bought by Google for £400m in 2014, an ambitious bet on the potential of AI that set off an expensive race in Silicon Valley for specialists in the field.

“Over the past year, we’ve also been formalising a leadership team with the seasoned experience and skills for our second decade,” Hassabis said in the post.

This week Google parent Alphabet said CEO Sundar Pichai will replace Larry Page as head of Alphabet, heralding a new chapter for the company that helped reshape the global tech industry under its co-founders Page and Sergey Brin.

