Company Comment
Unlikely to see mining firms building Sandton skyscrapers
Who can pay for lawyers and experts within the company and from external firms, as laws and regulations became increasingly convoluted?
02 December 2019 - 17:54
Former gold-mining heavyweight Bernard Swanepoel, who as CEO of Harmony Gold had a deft turn of phrase, captured what is wrong with SA’s resources sector succinctly.
He noted the plush new buildings constructed in Sandton were nearly all for law, auditing and consultancy firms. No mining firm had built a new skyscraper office in Sandton.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.