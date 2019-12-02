Companies Company Comment Unlikely to see mining firms building Sandton skyscrapers Who can pay for lawyers and experts within the company and from external firms, as laws and regulations became increasingly convoluted? BL PREMIUM

Former gold-mining heavyweight Bernard Swanepoel, who as CEO of Harmony Gold had a deft turn of phrase, captured what is wrong with SA’s resources sector succinctly.

He noted the plush new buildings constructed in Sandton were nearly all for law, auditing and consultancy firms. No mining firm had built a new skyscraper office in Sandton.