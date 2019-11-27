Companies / Energy Sasol executives grilled at AGM After a trying year, the synthetic fuels producer faced tough questions from disgruntled shareholders BL PREMIUM

In a fitting end to a grueling year, Sasol faced its toughest AGM yet on Wednesday when shareholders interrogated management on everything from the Lake Charles debacle in the US and the non-payment of dividends, to climate change.

Although the oil and synthetic fuel producer’s meeting was held in a business park in Bryanston instead of at its head office in the middle of Sandton, there was still a demonstration by the Centre for Environmental Rights outside. Inside, the meeting dragged on for four hours as ordinary shareholders accused management of trying to “polish” the Lake Charles problem without providing true solutions.