Sasol executives grilled at AGM
After a trying year, the synthetic fuels producer faced tough questions from disgruntled shareholders
27 November 2019 - 18:45
In a fitting end to a grueling year, Sasol faced its toughest AGM yet on Wednesday when shareholders interrogated management on everything from the Lake Charles debacle in the US and the non-payment of dividends, to climate change.
Although the oil and synthetic fuel producer’s meeting was held in a business park in Bryanston instead of at its head office in the middle of Sandton, there was still a demonstration by the Centre for Environmental Rights outside. Inside, the meeting dragged on for four hours as ordinary shareholders accused management of trying to “polish” the Lake Charles problem without providing true solutions.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.