Companies / Energy Resolutions on climate change pass, and fail, at FirstRand AGM FirstRand passed a resolution to adopt a policy on fossil fuel lending, but another to have the bank report its exposure to climate change risk failed BL PREMIUM

FirstRand shareholders voted for the first time on climate change resolutions at the banking group's AGM on Thursday, an indication that green issues are increasingly taking centre stage at SA's top companies.

While a resolution for FirstRand to adopt and disclose a policy on fossil fuel lending was passed, another to have the bank assess and report on its exposure to climate change risk, failed.