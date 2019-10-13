Coal cost isn’t the problem, Eskom
Utility has to improve within, from wage bill to procurement model
13 October 2019 - 00:06
While the government urges coal miners to cut their prices to Eskom, and Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza exhorts them to put the country before their bottom lines, Eskom "should and could" be doing a lot more to save itself, says Minerals Council SA senior executive Tebello Chabana.
"There are issues we've got to resolve relating to the supply of coal to Eskom, but Eskom itself has to urgently consider and implement measures to improve its efficiency," he says.
