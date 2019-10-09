COMPANY COMMENT
SA platinum companies tie up four main territories
And, when it comes to platinum and palladium, let’s not forget recycling...
09 October 2019 - 18:09
There are four main territories for platinum group metals (PGM) production and SA miners have tied up three of them.
It’s not just grandly ambitious designs on tightening control of the global PGM supply but also necessity because of the poor environment in Southern Africa, host to two of the territories.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.