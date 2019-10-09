Higher commodity prices come to Tharisa’s rescue as output drops

Chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) miner Tharisa reported lower full-year output across the two mineral classes as it reconfigured its mine and production plants near Brits.

Tharisa, which is listed in Johannesburg and London, will report higher revenue from its PGM production despite an 8% fall in output to 139,700oz for the year to end-September.

A higher average price for the basket of the six metals making up Tharisa’s PGM production should result in a 20% jump in revenue to about R2.17bn, based on the data the company released on Wednesday.

For its metallurgical chrome, however, a 9.5% drop in output to 977,900 tonnes more than offset a 4.6% increase in price.

Revenue will fall to about R2.5bn from R2.6bn a year earlier.

Specialty grade chrome also declined, falling to 312,100 tonnes in the year from 367,700 tonnes before.

Tharisa did not give an average price for specialty-grade chrome, but it fetches a premium to metallurgical chrome, which is used to make stainless steel.

“In the year under review, Tharisa significantly reset its mining operations, with a revised pit layout, an improvement in waste stripping, and the de-bottlenecking of the production plants,” CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said.

“Though this translated into lower production than last year’s record performance, the significant work done provides Tharisa with a clear path to delivering on our Vision 2020 strategy,” he said.

Tharisa has set itself a target of generating two-million tonnes of chrome concentrate and 200,000oz of PGMs during its 2020 financial year.

“The key remaining investment to achieve our production goal, the Vulcan plant, is under construction,” Pouroulis said, adding that the project would be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2020.

