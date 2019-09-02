Old Mutual pledges R2.4bn more to buy back ‘undervalued’ shares

SA’s second-largest insurer, Old Mutual, which is in the midst of a bruising public spat with former CEO Peter Moyo, said on Monday it will spend R2.4bn more in buying back its own “undervalued” shares.

A R2bn share repurchase in March and a further R500m buyback in May helped push up the company’s adjusted headline earnings per share (Heps) 10% in the six months to end-June, despite a 64% fall in after-tax profit for the period.

The company declared a 45c dividend per share for the period, unchanged from the prior comparative period, with the company reporting a free cash surplus of R3.7bn for the period, up 8% year on year.

Cash inflows from the sale of its Latin-American operations has helped boost the group’s financial position, with cash and cash equivalents rising to R34.3bn to end-June, from R32.3bn in the prior year.

Profit after tax decreased 64% to R5.9bn, with the fall due to the inclusion of the consolidated profits of Nedbank and Quilter, which were unbundled in 2018.