NEWS ANALYSIS: Implats's Canadian acquisition tightens SA's grip on global PGM supply, mitigates risk The country now needs supply discipline as it controls more than 80% of platinum and its attendant metals

As SA’s control over the supply of global platinum group metals (PGM) tightened with Impala Platinum’s (Implats) R11.4bn bid for a Canadian miner, its discipline in providing sensible amounts of metals to the market came under scrutiny.

SA, home to 80% of the world’s known PGMs, has long held the number one position in supplying the metals, which are mainly used in industrial applications, with platinum the exception because it is used to make jewellery, coins and bars held for value.