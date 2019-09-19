Companies Wiese & Co gun for big overhaul of struggling Brait Project Arbiter proposes backing a R3bn share sale and clearing out top leadership team BL PREMIUM

Christo Wiese has teamed up with other shareholders in Brait to propose a sweeping overhaul of the struggling investment house, including backing a R3bn share sale and clearing out its top leadership team.

The proposal, called Project Arbiter and seen by Business Day, comes at a time when Brait grapples with weak consumer demand and fierce competition in the UK that have weighed heavily on what was once the company’s biggest profit source, UK fashion chain New Look, and wiped off nearly 90% from its market value over the past five years.