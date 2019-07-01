Brait’s new incentive scheme seeks to reward executives only if shareholders also benefit

Prices fell 2% on the news that China and the US have agreed to talk again, but analysts say they should not fall much further
‘All our problems are about Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt. They were supporting the [Bashir] regime that was oppressing us and they are supporting this regime too’
South Africans can soon look forward to wider coverage, more stable connections, and much download speeds
Opposition party says it will reveal information about the ‘dodgy cast of nominees’ the ANC has put forward to lead parliamentary committees
New proposal will be put to the vote at next AGM
Lower fuel costs and interest rates may help industry
CEO passes the baton to understudy Busisiwe Mavuso
The bloc’s political fragmentation was evident at the failed summit as not one of the five most senior European posts was agreed on
Wimbledon champion double faults on first serve, but soon finds his rhythm
The watchmaker’s latest feat in the ocean depths has delivered a watch that can withstand extreme pressures up to 15,000m
