RETAIL SECTOR
Plunging Shoprite share price adds to Christo Wiese’s woes
26 August 2019 - 05:34
Shoprite founder and chair Christo Wiese says there is no plan on the table to deal with his 265-million deferred Shoprite shares, which control 32.3% of the group’s votes.
"People are always talking to me about the deferred shares but there is nothing on the table right now," said Wiese days after the release of a disappointing set of results knocked the Shoprite share price to R116, its lowest level in nine years.
