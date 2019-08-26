Companies / Retail & Consumer RETAIL SECTOR Plunging Shoprite share price adds to Christo Wiese’s woes BL PREMIUM

Shoprite founder and chair Christo Wiese says there is no plan on the table to deal with his 265-million deferred Shoprite shares, which control 32.3% of the group’s votes.

"People are always talking to me about the deferred shares but there is nothing on the table right now," said Wiese days after the release of a disappointing set of results knocked the Shoprite share price to R116, its lowest level in nine years.