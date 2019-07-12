Mondi’s restructuring conditionally approved by competition authorities

Packaging group Mondi has been given the green light to dismantle its complicated dual-listed structure, provided it fulfils conditions set by the Competition Tribunal, including investing R8bn in its SA operations over the next five years.

Mondi currently has a complex dual-listed structure, with a primary listing on the JSE under Mondi Ltd and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange under Mondi Plc, the group’s senior manager of external communication, Kerry Cooper, said.

The simplification will bring this into a single structure under Mondi Plc, with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and an inward secondary listing on the JSE, said Cooper.

“The simplification will simplify cash and dividend flows, increase transparency, remove the complexity associated with the current structure and enhance strategic flexibility,” said Cooper.

The Competition Tribunal has given the go ahead for the merger on condition both parties invest “a total of R8bn in its SA operations over a period of five years”.

The parties are further legally obliged to protect the jobs of Mondi Ltd employees by ensuring that no staff members get retrenched over the next three years. Mondi confirmed that there will be no job losses for the period, emphasising that investments of over R8bn will continue in its SA operations over the next five years “including the ongoing investment in forestry assets and modernisation of the Mondi’s pulp, containerboard and paper assets in the country,” Cooper said.

The tribunal required that the group continue its trend of ensuring that director positions of the Mondi Plc board be occupied by at least one South African citizen at any given time.

Over the next half a decade, the group would have to support research and development by continuing to work with various institutions of higher learning that conduct scientific research, said the tribunal.

The group will also have to further the development of community programmes and small businesses through increased investments.

