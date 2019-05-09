Companies / Industrials

Mondi reports strong first-quarter earnings growth

Underlying earnings will be affected by higher maintenance costs in 2019, the group says, although it saw lower costs in its first quarter

09 May 2019 - 11:18 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: iStock
Packaging and paper group Mondi on Thursday reported a healthy rise in first-quarter earnings, driven by higher average selling prices and slightly lower maintenance costs.

The group, which is listed in London and Johannesburg, said underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 16% to €471m in its first quarter to end-March compared to the previous year. Quarter on quarter, ebita rose 6%.

Like-for-like sales volumes were marginally lower compared to the prior comparative period, but selling prices for the group's key paper grades, were, on average, higher, the group said in a statement.

The effect of currency movements was neutral, while shutdowns for maintenance were slightly lower at €15m, from the prior period's €35m. The effect of maintenance on earnings in 2019, however, is expected to be €150m in the year to end-December 2019, from 2018's €110m.

Mondi has branched out from its traditional paper-making business in order to pursue higher margin consumer packaging, but has suffered in recent years by higher prices for some of its raw materials.

It said on Thursday that costs in its first quarter were marginally higher, with the notable exception of paper for recycling, as a result of changes to Chinese import policies.

It said inflationary cost pressures were mitigated by cost-containment at its operations.

At 11am, Mondi's share price had fallen 3.63% to R299.69, having now fallen 3.22% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

